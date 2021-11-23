Younger consumers checking credit files more often

The survey revealed that one of the top misconceptions among Canadians is that if you have a good credit score, you’ll always be approved for a loan.

“That’s not necessarily the case because lenders take a lot more into consideration when evaluating a loan application than just a credit score,” Kuzmic said. “They are often looking at employment status, income levels and potential holdings like existing bank account balances.

Many Canadians also falsely believe that credit bureaus can decide whether or not you qualify for a loan.

“Credit bureaus are actually not allowed to make any kind of recommendation on whether or not somebody would qualify for a loan or any type of credit,” Kuzmic said. “That’s entirely in the hands of the lender or the credit issuer or credit granter.”

Credit bureaus, instead, act as an independent third party and receive information from lenders and credit granters on a regular basis about their account holders, Kuzmic said.

One of the other big misconceptions is that you only have one credit score.

“We all commonly use [the term] as a singular,” Kuzmic said. However, different banks and different lenders use different credit score versions, all ranging between the numbers 300 to 900.

While each credit score is based on information taken from your credit report at the time, credit score calculations can sometimes not take certain factors into account, such as mortgage and cellphone accounts, and they sometimes weigh elements of your credit report differently, Kuzmic said.

“The thing to really focus on is the data in the credit report more than what the actual number of the score is because they’re all calculated using the data in the file.”

And, checking your credit report can be helpful for identifying if any items are inaccurate and negatively affecting your scores.

“If somebody with a similar name and address to you has an item that erroneously lands on your credit report, for instance, that’s going to drag your scores down,” Kuzmic said.

Other myths highlighted by the survey are that higher salaries result in better credit scores, checking your credit reports hurts your credit scores, people who avoid using credit have higher credit scores, married people have a joint credit report and credit reports contain RRSP balances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press