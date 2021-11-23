The head of a trucking industry association says thousands of Canadian truckers won’t be vaccinated against COVID-19 by a deadline imposed by governments on both sides of the border, throwing a supply chain already stretched thin by the global pandemic into even more chaos.

“This is making a bad situation a lot worse. It’s the perfect storm,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

A mid-January deadline for the vaccine mandate was announced by the U.S. in mid-October. Last week, Canada announced a Jan. 15 deadline for truckers crossing into this country.

Based on reports from trucking companies, Laskowski estimates that up to 20 per cent of the 120,000 Canadian truckers who regularly cross into the U.S. might not be vaccinated by the time the deadline rolls around.

“Even if every single company gets their vaccination rates up to 90 per cent, that’s still 12,000 drivers,” said Laskowski, who’s calling on both governments to delay the deadline.

Those estimates are frightening to people in industries as varied as fruit and vegetable imports to auto parts manufacturing, who say it could wreak havoc on an already-reeling supply chain.

Steve Bamford, a board member of the Toronto Wholesale Produce Association, predicted the driver shortfall will push the already-rising price of fruits and vegetables even higher.

“The supply chain is already broken. You can’t take 20 per cent of the workforce out of the mix and expect it not to have a major impact,” said Bamford, a fourth-generation produce supplier.

Bamford estimates the cost of sending a truckload of fruits and vegetables from California to Toronto could double from its current range of $6,000-$7,000.

“If there are 20 per cent fewer drivers on the job, everybody’s going to be scrambling to pay the remaining ones more,” said Bamford, adding that the increased shipping costs will be passed onto wholesale customers, and eventually to prices at your local fruit and vegetable stand.