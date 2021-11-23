Martin Regg Cohn: Ontario universities are playing their students for fools by keeping classrooms closed

Laurier, too, has been besieged by complaints that students are out of pocket while languishing out of class. (Full disclosure: one of mine is at Laurier — living in residence while banned from the classroom — but I’ve not made a peep.) A university spokesperson told Rushowy that Laurier was “driven by the university’s commitment to provide a safe environment for everyone on our campuses, in alignment with public health guidelines.”

A safe environment? Does that mean campuses that opened wide elsewhere are unsafe, or just that Laurier is unschooled in the art and science of coping with change?

For some students, this is the third consecutive year to be compromised by COVID-19. The disruptions of the first two years were understandable, given the elevated risks and the lack of vaccination.

But in the third year, many universities appear to be fighting the last war rather than bracing for the current battle. They need to get on with living and learning.

Student organizations believe much of the fault lies with faculty associations, captive of the loudest voices fearful of teaching from the front of the classroom. But university administrators who took the path of least resistance — declining to engage with faculty, and refusing to revamp schedules — bear the greatest blame for the loss of learning opportunities.

Now, professors can be heard hectoring and lecturing discouraged students to turn on their Zoom cameras, rather than logging on with a disembodied avatar. And students living on campus are reduced to distance learning, exiled from the classroom that is now an anachronism.

Admittedly, the Progressive Conservative government was giving mixed signals over the summer. But a July memo from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities telegraphed that Ontario was opening up as COVID-19 cases trended downward, and by August provincial authorities gave the green light.

It was late in the day but not too late to adapt, as many of the more nimble universities have demonstrated (Huron comes to mind). Now, Ontario’s campuses are a patchwork of online versus in-class learning, based not on pedagogy or public health but institutional inertia.

The fall semester has become a writeoff for many students condemned to their dorm rooms instead of the classroom. Time is running out to save the winter session.

The question is whether the laggards can learn from their mistakes. Where there’s a will, there’s a way to pivot.

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist focusing on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn