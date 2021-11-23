Heather Scoffield: Lots of Canadians still need COVID-19 benefits. Politicians, do your jobs

We’re ready to turn a corner, and there’s a solid case for targeting COVID supports more narrowly.

But the opposition has some good ideas in amongst their rhetoric.

The NDP is concerned that the proposed legislation is too narrow. Almost 600,000 people were leaning on the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) when it was chopped at the end of October, points out finance critic Daniel Blaikie in an interview. He doubts those people will all be able to simply switch over to Employment Insurance if they can’t find work, especially if they’re self-employed or facing long-term unemployment.

And the new proposed benefit will only be available to those affected by lockdowns imposed by public health authorities, not employers or employees who have simply had to cut back on their economic activity to deal with the pandemic in their midst, Blaikie says. Help targeted at specific hard-hit industries is not expected until later.

“Don’t take our support for granted,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh after the throne speech was delivered on Tuesday. “We can’t support a bill that’s going to hurt people that way.”

The NDP wants to see major improvements to employment insurance as well as an end to clawing back CRB payments to low-income seniors — suggestions that may be technically complicated but are well worth doing.

The federal government has been planning to fix EI for years so that it’s relevant for today’s workforce. Now’s the time.

As for the Conservatives, they initially called for an end to the CRB and pandemic benefits in the name of removing disincentives to work and bringing government spending under control.

But now, they also want full hearings on the replacement plan, in part to see how organized crime has managed to exploit pandemic benefits. They also want to examine the new plan to make sure it doesn’t exacerbate labour shortages or increase inflationary pressure.

That’s worth considering even though the causal link between receiving pandemic benefits and reluctance to join the workforce has been anecdotal at best. The problems of inflation and labour shortages are severe and material enough to warrant a second look at the bill to make sure it doesn’t make things worse. Rising prices and a serious mismatch between job seekers and job vacancies certainly won’t help us recover.

The opposition parties and the Liberals will find plenty to disagree about in the throne speech and the subsequent plans for legislation, but when it comes to pandemic benefits, there’s some precious commonality. The parties all agree on the essence of what’s being proposed here: pandemic benefits need to be designed to fit the ebb and flow of the COVID economy and ensure no one falls through the cracks. They also agree that supporting the pandemic recovery should be the first order of business.

So let’s hope they can listen to each other’s good ideas and figure out solid compromises quickly so that the low-income people at the receiving end of their policy don’t get lost in the shuffle.

Heather Scoffield is the Star’s Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @hscoffield