COVID-19 vaccination data was used to send spam text messages, OPP say

A man who worked in Ontario’s vaccination booking call centre is one of two facing criminal charges in a security breach of the provincial COVID-19 immunization system.

Charges of unauthorized use of a computer were laid after police executed search warrants following an investigation into spam text messages sent to a number of people who had booked shots or downloaded their proof-of-vaccination certificates, Ontario Provincial police said Tuesday.

“Ontarians should be aware these texts are financial in nature and that the government will never conduct a financial transaction through these methods,” said Marion Ringuette, director of communications to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The police investigation began last Wednesday, after several Ontario residents reported receiving text messages that used their full names, as they appear in vaccination documentation.

Charged are Ayoub Sayid, 21, of Gloucester, who worked in the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services vaccine contact centre, and 22-year-old Rahim Abdu of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

The OPP statement credited the Sûreté du Québec for helping the provincial police cybercrimes investigation team in the case.

The two men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court. Sayid is “no longer employed by the government,” said Stephen Warner, press secretary to Jones.

“No personal health information was accessed ... Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system remains secure and continues to be a safe tool for Ontarians to use,” he added, noting Sayid worked for the government through a “third-party vendor.”

The NDP said the situation raises concerns about data security that have not been adequately addressed.

“People whose data has been compromised have a right to be informed and they need instructions on what to do. This alleged failure is serious, and someone at the senior levels needs to be held accountable,” said New Democrat MPP Chris Glover (Spadina—Fort York).