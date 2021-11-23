Heather Mallick: Today’s vaccine lesson: a terrific apology from Kristyn Wong-Tam

Today in fabulous expansive apologies, of which there are sadly too few in public life, Toronto Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam has restored my faith in her by moving from stumbling to redemption. Let’s prep for the next time we ourselves mess up.

Her first mistake was writing in the Toronto Sun, whose readership is painfully credulous and tends to react to everything with blowsy anger rather than puzzlement or honest questions. “Goodness me, that was not how I initially interpreted the chief medical officer of health’s remarks in late summer,” said a Sun reader never.

Her second error was getting vaccination science wrong. She had written, “We know from recent public health statements that those who are vaccinated can still get COVID-19 and can still transmit it to others just as easily as those who are unvaccinated.”

In fact, vaccinated people are unlikely to contract the virus in the first place but if they do, it will not be as severe and can’t be spread with the ease she suggested.

Wong-Tam was shocked at being attacked, then bewildered, and then, after listening to her critics, genuinely apologetic.

“I unfortunately made an honest mistake with the information I shared from an August 2021 memo from the Chief Medical Officer of Health. That memo is outdated and the context in which I shared it was misleading and left the wrong impression.”

She no longer blamed the memo but herself. She not only admitted the specific mistake but also how its context made it worse. And then she self-punished, which is unheard of, and said she wouldn’t seek to stay on as health board vice-chair when her term ends in December.

That’s a shame. As every employer knows, someone who makes a mistake and is mortified is more valuable than someone with a flawless record. Hyper about future error, she’ll never make that mistake again. Better the screw-up than the smug git.

I only mention this because if there’s one thing that flourishes on social media, it’s the faux apology. Take former Liberal candidate Kevin Vuong, who faced a sexual assault charge, later dropped, and was sued by a business partner in his pandemic mask startup.

Although a reservist with legal obligations to the military and a candidate, who withheld information from his own party, he told no one.