No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 12:52 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.

That means the grand prize for the next draw on Nov. 26 will grow to an estimated $27 million.

