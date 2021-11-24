As infections soar, the government has been considering mandatory vaccination for certain groups of people, including the elderly, medical and military personnel and police officers.

Just over 58% of the Czech population has been fully vaccinated.

5:15 a.m. Two Conservative MPs on the committee that imposed a COVID-19 vaccination mandate on Parliament Hill sat out the vote, one revealed Tuesday as their party formally objected to the way the rule was imposed.

Conservative whip Blake Richards said he and Conservative House leader Gérard Deltell abstained from voting when the board of internal economy decided last month that everyone working in the Parliament buildings needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — or have a medical exemption from being vaccinated — by the start of Parliament this week.

Committee decisions are made by consensus and behind closed doors, making Richards’s admission on the floor of the House of Commons very unusual.

5 a.m. COVID-19 was a contributing cause in the recent death in Alberta of a child who was less than two years old, the province said Tuesday.

The news emerged the same day Alberta officials announced that parents will be able to start booking vaccination appointments for children ages five to 11 this week.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, addressed the death of the young child at a news conference.

“While I will note that this child had complex pre-existing medical conditions that played a significant role, this does not diminish the tragic loss of one so young,” Hinshaw said.

4:45 a.m. Clinics in Regina and Saskatoon are to begin immunizing children between five and 11 years old against COVID-19 today.

More clinics are to open in smaller centres on Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that more than 12,000 appointments for youngsters had been booked.

He is encouraging all families to get vaccinated and has pointed out that children will need to have parental consent to receive a shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's pediatric vaccine.

Saskatchewan is receiving 112,000 initial doses, nearly enough to give a first dose to 115,000 kids in the younger age group.

Moe says making the vaccines accessible to all families is key to having a successful rollout for children.

4:30 a.m. Parents seeking to book more than one child for a COVID-19 shot can use the provincial telephone hotline to get appointments together, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday amid concerns about difficulties with the online system.

Her advice came after the NDP revealed many parents could not get back-to-back appointments for their children through the province’s online portal as bookings for the Pfizer vaccine opened for those ages five to 11.

The snag has left busy moms and dads with appointments for their children at different times, on different days and in different places, New Democrat MPP Catherine Fife (Waterloo) charged in the legislature’s daily question period, calling the problem a “design flaw.”

4 a.m. The British Columbia is expected to release details of a paid sick leave program for workers today.

Labour Minister Harry Bains has scheduled a news conference with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about a permanent program on sick leave, which has been promised for January.

In May, the province gave all workers up to three days of paid sick leave to support those affected by COVID-19 until Dec. 31.

At the time, Bains said the number of entitlement days under a permanent program would be determined through consultation.

The government has said about half of B.C. employees do not have access to paid sick leave.

On its website, the government says it expects new regulations to be passed to define permanent paid sick leave requirements in November and December.