Bruce Arthur: 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are sitting in freezers. Why isn’t Ontario moving faster on boosters?

Every now and again there are good days in this slog through the choppy waters of history, and Tuesday was one: appointments to vaccinate five-to-11-year-olds, and a website that didn’t even crash. If felt a little like Christmas morning in Ontario.

Meanwhile, the next challenge sits. There are four million doses of unused COVID vaccines in Ontario. New vaccinations are stalling out. There are about 1.4-million unvaccinated Ontarians wandering around, not getting vaccinated. Boosters will be necessary to maximize protection. And right now the plan for those four million doses seems to be for the province to do almost nothing but wait.

“I can’t see any reason why we would not expand the third doses to younger cohorts, of 50 years old and older, at this point in time,” says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases specialist at the University of Toronto and Toronto General Hospital, and a member of the province’s since-disbanded vaccine task force. “The best time was September, the next best time was October, and the next best time is now.”

Right now only health-care workers, Indigenous populations and families, the 70-plus crowd, some immunocompromised people, essential caregivers in congregate settings and those who’ve had two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Johnson & Johnson are eligible for boosters, which should eventually be called the third dose of a primary series of the vaccine. Canada is in an enviable position: the decision to space out dose intervals earlier this year produced more durable protection than in many other countries. There has been little sign of waning immunity — against infection, not against severe outcomes, which is important — though it is anticipated. Europe is usually ahead of Canada, and a lot of Europe is on fire.

But between June 1 and Aug. 1 of this year, Ontario completed full immunization on a staggering 8.3-million citizens, so their six-month threshold starts Dec. 1. How much longer the Canadian interval immunity lasts, and how fast it erodes, are unknowns.

Boosters, though, appear to do more than simply restore eroded immunity. The first trials indicate a three-dose regimen could result in up to 20 times less risk than with two doses; which itself is so far superior to being unvaccinated. A third dose is orders of magnitude better.

Now, there is absolutely an argument that rich countries should send extra doses to the poorer parts of the world, where vaccines are scarce; in the medical community there is a belief that idea has influenced deliberations on a third dose. But beyond any complexity — the feds would need to arrange it, the provinces would have to agree, and then the work would begin — no government will choose the morally global decision over protecting its own citizens and economies. And with waning immunity, boosters are coming to Canada.

So why wait? Well, part of it could be a lack of direction. The National Advisory Council on Immunization sets guidance, but according to a source familiar with NACI’s weekly meeting, guidance regarding an age-based expansion on boosters was not on the agenda Tuesday. Ontario’s vaccine task force was disbanded in late August, despite work left to be done, and has quietly been replaced by a Public Health Ontario group without the same pedigree.

And in Ontario, persistent policy and messaging have set the conditions. Even before the fantastical future road map released in October, the province and the premier have sent signal after signal that appear to have undermined the vaccination effort.

Doug Ford is willing to ask people to get vaccinated, and even then, not often. When the reopening plan was introduced Oct. 22, the idea of elimination of vaccine passports was floated for as early as Jan. 17, which was a powerful signal for anti-vaxxers to wait out the winter if they couldn’t be bothered to forge a vaccine passport. Which, to be clear, remains an option.