“If you’re not a reliable supplier, it erodes your ability to sell to those customers,” said Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

The flooding comes in the midst of delivery season for Canada’s summer canola harvest. After an extremely dry summer in the prairies, farmers have relied on less product to generate income during the delivery months.

With the ongoing delays to grain shipments, agriculture workers fear the lack of cash flow could cause financial strain.

“With the drought, farmers already experienced a profit reduction this year. The flooding and delays now means they won’t be able to turn their remaining grain into cash,” said Steve.

The combined impact of lost trade, delayed spending and output will shrink the national GDP in November, according to a recent Bank of Montreal forecast. On Monday, the Royal Bank of Canada projected B.C.’s GDP to drop from 5.3 per cent to 3.8 per cent growth in 2021.

“There’s always pressure on the railways to keep things moving,” said Barry Prentice, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Manitoba.

Train shipments are not easy to divert, either. Some grain can be sent to ports in Prince Rupert, B.C., Thunder Bayor the U.S., but terminals often lack the ability to quickly invite large volumes of commodities.

While some grain is delivered by truck, the bulk is shipped on freight trains due to capacity, said Prentice.

“With the volumes being moved, you can’t just put it on trucks — it won’t work,” Prentice said.

CP Rail said the Vancouver port began accepting incoming trains on Wednesday after hundreds of employees and contractors rushed to restore the rail lines.

“Thankfully, CN and CP have always had a very solid operating plan in and out of Vancouver that helps them handle these kinds of ebbs and flows,” said Tony Marquis, a former railway executive who oversaw operations at CP and before that CN.

But another set of storms is in the forecast for B.C., which could see another 80 millimetres of rain around North Vancouver.

The weather won’t be as significant as it was last week, though Environment and Climate Change Canada has warned that more rainfall could worsen mudslides and flooding.

“The rail lines are making good progress repairing the damage, but all bets are off if we end up with three to four more days of heavy rain,” said Prentice.

Jacob Lorinc is a Toronto-based reporter covering business for the Star. Reach him via email: jlorinc@thestar.ca