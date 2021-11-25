Who’s getting sick? Report sheds new light on breakthrough cases and vaccine protection against hospitalization

While the data shows older adults are more at risk of hospitalization from a breakthrough infection — particularly those over the age of 80 — the rate of “hospitalizations was higher among unvaccinated individuals compared to fully vaccinated individuals.”

Wilson said the data makes it clear the risk of COVID infection is higher for those who are unvaccinated. For those 60 and older, the risk of being hospitalized with the virus was about 16 times higher for unvaccinated individuals compared to those who had two doses.

Dr. Zain Chagla, an associate professor at McMaster University, said only nine intensive care unit admissions in people under 60 is “pretty remarkable,” but the “opposite side of the coin though is those over 60 probably do require booster doses.”

Especially since global vaccine supply is still strained and there are people in some countries who still don’t have access to first and second doses, “you want to make sure (third doses) are used in people where they’re going to derive the most benefit.”

Lucy Gerardi, who turns 68 soon, would be first in line if third doses were opened up for her age group.

“You just want to have that extra sense of security,” said the retired biology teacher and Oakville resident. As of Tuesday, it has been 168 days since her second shot and she’s been calling around to public health officials trying to get more information about when she can get a third, to no avail.

“You’re just kind of in limbo,” Gerardi said.

“But I guess we should be thankful we at least have two shots, when there are people in the world that have none.”

Nearly 420,000 third doses have been administered in Ontario, according to Ministry of Health spokesperson Bill Campbell, up from 290,000 last week. These numbers will start being reported publicly soon. “Ontario’s plan is to gradually expand eligibility for a booster dose to all Ontarians over time,” he said in an emailed statement. For now, in line with National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendations, they are being offered to vulnerable populations, Campbell added.

While the Ontario data shows COVID vaccines work very well, they still do not offer complete protection, said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious diseases specialist at University Health Network.

“The message that is distilled from this report should not be one of nihilism, that vaccines just don’t work well enough,” he said. “The vaccines work very well, but they have their limitations.”

That’s why maintaining public health measures, particularly masking and minimizing risks that come with crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces, is still critical, even with a highly immunized population, Sharkawy said.

“We have to maintain a sense of vigilance around those things that can prevent at-risk people from becoming sick. And that means preventing the possibility of breakthrough infection by not simply relying on the vaccines alone.”

Wilson said Public Health Ontario will be publishing further reports on breakthrough infections “that could be used to inform third dose rollout” and that researchers are looking at data on different age groups and the timing of infection after a second dose.

