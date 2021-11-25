“It’s clear that vaccines are working phenomenally well,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert and a former member of Ontario’s now disbanded vaccine task force.

4:30 a.m. After congratulating itself for months for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Québec party is on the defensive following an explosive report of its handling of long-term care during spring 2020.

The vulnerable residents of the province's underfunded long-term care homes were largely an afterthought in the government's pandemic preparedness plans, Quebec Ombudswoman Marie Rinfret concluded in her report released Tuesday.

She said 4,000 residents died between February and June 2020 — nearly 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in Quebec during the first wave.

Rinfret's report and an ongoing coroner's inquiry into long-term care deaths have been at the heart of testy exchanges this week at the legislature. They have also renewed the opposition's demands for a public inquiry into the government's pandemic response.

4 a.m. The Liberal government on Wednesday introduced its newest — and what it hopes to be its last — pandemic aid legislation, proposing a scaled-back suite of financial supports for Canadians still bruised by the public health crisis.

“Bill C-2 is designed with an understanding that our economic recovery is still uneven, and that the public health measures that are saving lives continue to restrict some economic activity,” Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

“I see this legislation as very much the last step in our COVID support programs,” she added. “It is what I really hope and truly believe is the final pivot.”

Freeland introduced the aid bill one month after she first announced that the Canada Response Benefit, as well as the emergency wage and rent subsidy programs, would wind down on Oct. 23. At the time, she said those programs would be swapped out and revamped into $7.4 billion worth of targeted supports for workers facing local lockdowns, those in the tourism and hospitality sectors and other hard-hit businesses.

