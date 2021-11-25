Doug Ford’s glitchy online business registry has major law firms telling clients to avoid Ontario

Premier Doug Ford’s new online business registry is so rife with “system shutdowns, technical glitches and substantive problems” that major law firms are advising clients to register out-of-province, the Star has learned.

In a searing letter to Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano, the Bay Street pillars warn the month-old Ontario Business Registry “is negatively impacting our firms, clients and service providers” and is “having a chilling effect on doing business in Ontario in general.”

