Here are new details of the CIBC Costco Mastercard and what shoppers need to know

• "flexible payment plans through CIBC Pace It everywhere. Eligible Costco purchases at Canadian warehouses and at Costco.ca can be paid off in installments with special member interest rates and no installment fees."

Card changeover details

In early March, 2022, existing eligible Costco Mastercard co-brand credit card accounts will automatically be moved to CIBC, and cardholders will start earning the new cash back benefits and receiving the other features from CIBC at this time, CIBC said.

Cardholders can continue to use their existing Costco co-brand credit cards until their new card from CIBC arrives (before August 31, 2022). Existing credit limits and merchant pre-authorized payments will also remain the same.

Cardholders will also be able to register for CIBC Mobile Banking in March to manage payments, view statements, check their cash back balance and other information about accounts, CIBC said.

Members will continue to receive their cash back every January in the form of a gift certificate.

"Existing eligible cardholders will be sent direct communication in the coming weeks with more information, including details about interest rates, benefits and how to register for CIBC Mobile Banking," CIBC said.

Costco said it is excited about the new card.

"The new CIBC Costco Mastercard gives our members more of what they are looking for. We've focused on increasing cash back and benefits to continually provide more value to our members," said Pierre Riel, SVP Country Manager, Costco Canada.

Costco members interested in applying for the new CIBC Costco Mastercard will be able to do so directly through Costco warehouses, Costco.ca or CIBC.com starting in March 2022. Additional information for existing Costco co-brand credit cardholders and on the new CIBC Costco Mastercard can be found online at cibc.com/costco.