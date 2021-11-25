Child COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Ontario

TORONTO — COVID-19 vaccinations for young children are ramping up in Ontario today, with Toronto's kid-friendly campaign beginning in earnest.

Clinics for kids aged five to 11 are running at schools, doctors' offices, pharmacies and at city-run clinics offering stickers, selfie stations and colouring.

Crowds of kids and parents bundled up in winter coats to wait in line for hours outside a north Toronto immunization clinic this morning.

Jack Thurston says he feels good to have been vaccinated at the walk-in clinic.