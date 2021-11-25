Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,613.18, up 64.75 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 15 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $24.93 on 13.1 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Up 13 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $69.77 on 4.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $34.02 on 3.2 million shares.

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSX:SRX). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.16 per cent, to $6.29 on 3.1 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.78 per cent, to $1.30 on 2.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down two cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $1.82 on 2.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up 41 cents or 0.69 per cent to $59.59. BCE Inc. urged the CRTC to reject Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. on Thursday, while independent operators have called for more safeguards. Speaking at the second-last day of hearings in Gatineau, Que., this week — which are focused the broadcasting implications of the deal — BCE representatives echoed concerns raised by broadcasters, producers and distributors about the market dominance Rogers would have if the deal were to be approved. Robert Malcolmson, chief legal and regulatory officer at BCE, pointed to the CRTC's initial rejection of BCE's acquisition of Astral Media in 2012 because of the market size it would create as a clear precedent for if not rejecting, at least requiring commitments from Rogers to sell off assets to reduce the resulting market share.