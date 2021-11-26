Documents reveal Ford government opted not to pursue $1-billion penalty from 407 Express Toll Route

The Ford government opted against pursuing approximately $1-billion in penalties from the owner of the 407 Express Toll Route when traffic levels fell below a contractual target during the pandemic.
Internal documents obtained by the Star reveal months of negotiations between ministry officials and the private operator ended with the government not seeking compensation. Nor is there evidence that the government requested tolls be lowered to increase traffic volumes.
The Ford government opted against pursuing approximately $1-billion in penalties from the owner of the 407 Express Toll Route when traffic levels fell below a contractual target during the pandemic.
Internal documents obtained by the Star reveal months of negotiations between ministry officials and the private operator ended with the government not seeking compensation. Nor is there evidence that the government requested tolls be lowered to increase traffic volumes.
The Ford government opted against pursuing approximately $1-billion in penalties from the owner of the 407 Express Toll Route when traffic levels fell below a contractual target during the pandemic.
Internal documents obtained by the Star reveal months of negotiations between ministry officials and the private operator ended with the government not seeking compensation. Nor is there evidence that the government requested tolls be lowered to increase traffic volumes.