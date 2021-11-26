Documents reveal Ford government opted not to pursue $1-billion penalty from 407 Express Toll Route

News 09:30 AM by Paul Webster Torstar Network

The Ford government opted against pursuing approximately $1-billion in penalties from the owner of the 407 Express Toll Route when traffic levels fell below a contractual target during the pandemic.

Internal documents obtained by the Star reveal months of negotiations between ministry officials and the private operator ended with the government not seeking compensation. Nor is there evidence that the government requested tolls be lowered to increase traffic volumes.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.

Documents reveal Ford government opted not to pursue $1-billion penalty from 407 Express Toll Route

FROM OUR NETWORK

News 09:30 AM by Paul Webster Torstar Network

The Ford government opted against pursuing approximately $1-billion in penalties from the owner of the 407 Express Toll Route when traffic levels fell below a contractual target during the pandemic.

Internal documents obtained by the Star reveal months of negotiations between ministry officials and the private operator ended with the government not seeking compensation. Nor is there evidence that the government requested tolls be lowered to increase traffic volumes.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.

Documents reveal Ford government opted not to pursue $1-billion penalty from 407 Express Toll Route

FROM OUR NETWORK

News 09:30 AM by Paul Webster Torstar Network

The Ford government opted against pursuing approximately $1-billion in penalties from the owner of the 407 Express Toll Route when traffic levels fell below a contractual target during the pandemic.

Internal documents obtained by the Star reveal months of negotiations between ministry officials and the private operator ended with the government not seeking compensation. Nor is there evidence that the government requested tolls be lowered to increase traffic volumes.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.