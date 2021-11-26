Ontario reports 927 new cases of COVID, highest reported since early September

Ontario is reporting another 927 COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, according to its latest report released Friday morning.

Ontario has administered 19,820 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,865,543 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,627,085 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 89.2 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 78.2 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 11,238,458 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 86.2 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 75.6 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.