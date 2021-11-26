OTTAWA—The federal Conservatives and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are separately calling for travel bans amid fears of a new variant of the deadly coronavirus that is spooking markets and prompting renewed health concerns around the world.

In a statement Friday morning, federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole urged the Liberal minority government in Ottawa to ban non-essential travel between Canada and South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. O’Toole is also pushing for mandatory screening and quarantine obligations for travellers from these countries.

“Lessons learned from earlier in the pandemic need to inform our actions today,” O’Toole’s statement said.

“Temporary measures to immediately secure our borders will keep Canadians safe and protect our economy.”

Ford is also sounding the alarm over the new variant and calling for a ban on all flights from unspecified “countries of concern.” In his own statement Friday morning, Ford said he has contacted Ottawa to “express my extreme concern about the risks it poses and the need for immediate action today.”

Ford said anyone arriving before a ban on flights is imposed should be tested and forced to quarantine, and called for a return of arrival testing for all incoming air travellers to Canada out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Our best defence right now is stopping this variant at the border,” Ford’s statement said.

The B.1.1.529 variant was detected this week in the Gautang province of South Africa and has since spread to other countries in the south of the continent. By Friday, it had also infected people further afield in places like Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

But even though the World Health Organization has cautioned against overreacting until the new variant is better understood, several countries have already taken steps to avoid infections.

In the United Kingdom, where the government has already moved to ban flights from six countries in southern Africa, the chief medical adviser said Friday that the new variant is the “most worrying so far,” the Guardian newspaper reported.