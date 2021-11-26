What we know about Omicron, the new COVID variant that quickly led to Canada’s latest travel ban

Scientists know that the new variant is genetically distinct from previous variants, including the Beta and Delta variants, but do not know if these genetic changes make it any more transmissible or dangerous.

“We don’t know very much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” said Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and WHO technical lead on COVID-19.

But it is something to watch, the organization warns.

Health experts are particularly concerned about its impact on diagnostics, on treatment and on the efficacy of current vaccines in fighting the new variant.

“We have every indication that the vaccines are still effective in preventing severe disease and or complications,” said South African officials in a news conference on Friday.

Officials in that country said the ratio of vaccinated to unvaccinated people is four to one.

“We do think it’s more transmissible. We do think that it has already spread quite widely... and we will have more immunology and transmission work taken by the middle of next week,” they added.

The WHO is reminding people that the more the virus circulates, the more it is able to change and adapt and has assembled a team to monitor the variant and will work toward determining if it should be classified as a variant of interest (VOI) or a variant of concern (VOC). If it is designated as a VOI or VOC, only then will the WHO give it a Greek name.

The Delta variant is still by far the most transmissible form of COVID; it accounts for more than 99 per cent of sequences shared with the world’s biggest public database.

Which countries have reported B.1.1.529 cases?

It’s unclear exactly where the new variant originated. It was first detected in South Africa, and then later identified in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

How are countries reacting?

News of the emerging variant sent stock markets tumbling worldwide. Oil prices fell below US $80 a barrel in early trading Friday. Investors hurried to the safety of bonds, and so-called stay-at-home companies like Zoom and Peloton, who recorded record gains during the pandemic lockdowns and saw jumps in trading. It’s a complete reversal from earlier this month, when travel companies and Airbnb showed signs of recovery as investors displayed optimism that the world would soon open up again.

By Friday, at least 10 countries had announced measures about the new COVID-19 variant. The U.K. announced Thursday that it was halting all travel to South Africa and several neighbouring countries, with Israel, Singapore and other European countries following suit in a frenzied effort to keep the new variant at bay.

Premier Ford is calling on the Canadian government to immediately ban all flights and passengers from countries of concern. The statement tweeted by the premier on Friday also urges that the federal government bring back point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving in Canada, regardless of their country of origin. “Anyone arriving before the ban is implemented should be tested and quarantined, including the passengers arriving today,” Ford tweeted.

In a news conference Friday, South African officials called the swift travel bans “unjustified” and wanted to reassure South Africans and the global community at large that the data is still new and being evaluated by medical experts. South African Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla said disclosing information by the country’s scientists who disovered the new variant was in line with the norms and standards as prescribed by the WHO, and that they acted transparently and swiftly. Phaahla goes on to say that other countries quickly imposing travel bans and measures on South Africa are completely against the norms and standards laid out by the World Health Organization.

"Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries,” said South Africa’s minister for international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

“This uncertainty is creating panic and unfortunately resulting in many countries taking precautionary, temporary steps by banning travel to South Africa and our region. This is a blow to our economy and will be felt most in our province, as our tourism and hospitality sector is highly reliant on international travellers over this peak season to sustain itself and create jobs,” South Africa’s Premier Alan Winde said in a statement released Friday.

The WHO is also cautioning countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions, urging them to take a “risk-based and scientific approach.”

In the past, governments have taken days, weeks and even months to issue travel restrictions in response to new variants. This time, restrictions came within hours of South Africa’s announcement.

When will we know more?

It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has, said WHO.

The organization has assembled a team of researchers are getting together to understand where these mutations have been identified and what kind of impact it will have on current COVID-19 therapeutic measures.

Speaking directly to the camera in a live session posted Thursday, van Kerkhove said, “Every single one of you watching has a role to play in driving transmission down, as well as protecting yourself against severe disease and death. So get vaccinated when you can, make sure you receive the full course of your doses, and make sure you take steps to reduce your exposure and prevent yourself from passing that virus to someone else.”

With files from the Associated Press.

Ivy Mak is a team editor on the Star’s breaking news desk, based in Toronto. Reach her via email: ivymak@thestar.ca