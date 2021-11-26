Heather Scoffield: Is Justin Trudeau to blame for inflation? That depends on which Conservative you ask

Indeed, in this week’s Speech from the Throne, the Liberals — via Gov. Gen. Mary Simon — recognized that inflation is a problem. But in mid-paragraph, they switched the subject to affordability of child care and housing, promising to make good on election commitments to cut the costs of both. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the same switch in answering questions this week.

When asked about inflation, she talked about the need for “structural changes” such as child care funding and housing policy that will confront affordability challenges and boost long-term growth potential.

The thing is, cutting the costs of child care over the course of the next year will certainly put more money in people’s pockets and eventually free up more parents to join the workforce, if new daycare spaces are also created. All well and good. But the immediate effect is to leave parents with more spending money, which could actually exacerbate inflation. And the expected macroeconomic effects — a boost to growth and productivity, expanding the capacity of the Canadian economy — will be slow in coming.

As for housing, Canada has been grappling with unruly real estate markets for years. For sure, expensive homes have become even more so during the pandemic fuelled by homebuyers and investors who were flush with cash from generous government COVID-19 benefits, low interest rates and surging stock markets.

In response, the Liberals have promised incentives for more home construction and rent-to-buy programs. But the increased supply, while necessary, is a slow, long-term process.

The policy may well be sound and address affordability issues but it won’t do much to stifle inflation caused by global supply chain bottlenecks and high energy prices.

As for the Conservatives, they invoke large deficits and the Bank of Canada’s quantitative easing as the causes of inflation in Canada. While they’re not suggesting the hundreds of billions in COVID-19 benefits that are responsible for the bulk of the deficits were all wrong, Poilievre points to stubborn, underlying structural parts of the deficit and the Liberals’ budget plans to spend $100 billion on recovery as the main culprits.

But are they really suggesting the federal government should dramatically cut spending right now to curtail rising prices? Or that the Bank of Canada should ramp up its interest rates and remove its stimulus from the bond markets? Those types of measures would probably impose a lot of pain on Canadian consumers and borrowers, prompting them to curtail their purchases and perhaps drive down prices.

But that’s a painful fix at a time when the recovery is not yet in hand, nor is it even assured in the face of a fresh COVID-19 scare.

Inflation is a serious matter that requires some serious debate.

