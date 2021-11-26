Bruce Arthur: ‘This is real.’ The Omicron variant will arrive. So what will we do about it?

In the end, it’s about us. Yes, there is a new variant, and alarm bells are ringing. Countries are cutting off flights again, Canada among them, playing whack-a-virus in the hope of gaining some time, a few more days, a week, something. Experts are frantically trying to discern just what the variant will do. It’s dispiriting, and a reminder of the hectic early days of this epochal pandemic. And it’s a reminder that the virus doesn’t get tired, even if we do.

That’s the point. B.1.1.529, the newly named Omicron variant, was detected in South Africa but is already popping up all over; one case in Hong Kong travelled from Canada. It appears to outcompete Delta, which to this point had outcompeted everything else, which would mean it is our future. And scientists believe Omicron’s abnormal number of mutations could possibly reduce vaccine protection, though that is one of several important things that we don’t yet know.

But this does not appear to be a false alarm.

“This is real,” says Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario’s independent volunteer science table, after reviewing the early genetic sequencing data out of South Africa. “This is not a blip. The only thing we know is it’s dominating Delta, and that in itself is troublesome enough.

“We’re not in peacetime right now.”

It’s important to note we don’t know enough yet: precise reproductive rate, incubation time, effect on vaccine protection versus transmission and versus severe illness, and more. South Africa’s health minister, Dr. Joe Phaahla, said the small sample of early cases appear to have been heavily concentrated in the unvaccinated or only partly vaccinated. The world’s scientists are mobilizing. We will find out fast.

For now it’s a reminder that the pandemic doesn’t just end because we got tired of it. (And we are all bone-goddamn tired of it.) In Ontario, some good policy and fortune through the fall has allowed the province to start into next year’s election: the big move provincially as cases have risen was to pause maximal capacity limits in nightclubs, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses. Ontario has already set its fanciful dates for the removal of vaccine passports or masks, as part of a disturbing pattern of going very easy on vaccination. Which will come back to bite us, though we don’t know how fast.

Precaution is the smart move, because not only is the surveillance on this variant highly variable by country — including all the countries that are not part of Canada’s travel ban — but Ontario has limited ability to see. On Nov. 12 the province ceased widespread screening for variants, which since it was all Delta was reasonable.

Which left Mount Sinai as the only lab doing quick-turnaround screening, which takes three or four days. Sinai handles eight to 10 per cent of Ontario’s daily average of about 30,000 total tests, according to lab director and Sinai microbiologist in chief Dr. Tony Mazzulli. Five other labs do whole genomic sequencing, but the turnaround there is approximately two to two and a half weeks. It is unclear how quickly the system can be reoriented.

We have to presume it will arrive, and even if it’s only more transmissible that would mean a faster infection of the unvaccinated population, and into waning vaccine immunity. The federal government’s current requirement for pre-arrival testing and full vaccination makes sense: its travel ban is likely to be mostly theatre, and a more effective reinstitution of border quarantine may be necessary. We will find out how effective Canada’s border measures actually are, with one proviso: the variant will arrive.