No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $27 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 30 will be an estimated $32 million.
By The Canadian Press
