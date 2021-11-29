Quebec's health minister said 115 recent travellers, most returning from southern Africa, have been asked to take a PCR test and isolate.

People who recently arrived in Canada from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe are eligible for COVID-19 tests and are required to quarantine. Canada has also closed its borders to visitors from those countries.

Ontario wants to test all returning travellers, not just those from the designated countries, and Moore said the province is working with Ottawa on the idea after Premier Doug Ford called for it on Friday.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also called for Ottawa to do more on Monday, while at the same time lauding the federal government for its enhanced border measures for travellers from the southern Africa region.

Kenney said Alberta has identified 156 travellers who have returned in the last two weeks from the identified African countries. He said they and their households have been offered household rapid testing kits in addition to PCR tests, but so far none have tested positive.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that testing for all travellers is "one of the most important things that we need to do to protect Ontarians" from the variant.

She said the province is also looking at widening eligibility for third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more details to come later this week. Third doses are currently on offer to people over 70, long-term care residents, some health-care workers and people with specific health conditions, among others.

But Elliott said it's too early to decide whether to reintroduce any provincewide public health restrictions, or pause plans to further ease measures in January.

"We will make any changes that we need, but we really need first to know more about this variant," she said.

In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé made similar comments, saying it could take about two weeks to size up the threat posed by Omicron before determining if more measures are necessary. He warned the population, however, that the situation could change quickly, especially for people travelling or planning to travel soon.

Ontario has slowly been rolling back restrictions based on high vaccination rates and proof-of-immunization requirements in some settings. It has maintained it will only reintroduce public health measures at a local level, even as infections have steadily risen over the last month and some health units have moved to tighten limits on gatherings among other measures.

Moore said the province will stick with the regional-first approach for now, but might reconsider if the Omicron variant is found to cause more severe illness or if it becomes widespread. He also argued the focus should be on fighting the Delta variant, which currently accounts for nearly all Ontario cases.

Opposition politicians in Ontario called for stronger action from the Progressive Conservative government on issues like booster shots, more sick day allowances for workers and greater testing capacity before the variant starts to spread further.

"The wait and see approach, it didn't serve us well in the past," said NDP Leader Andrea Horwath. "I'm a bit concerned about how long this government might wait before taking proactive measures."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press