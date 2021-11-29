Moore to hold availability after Omicron detected

TORONTO — Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to speak to the media this morning, after Canada's first two cases of a new COVID-19 variant of concern were detected in the province.

Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to speak about the cases of the Omicron variant, which were found in patients in Ottawa who had recently been in Nigeria.

The World Health Organization has cautioned that the variant could be more contagious than others.

It was first detected in South Africa, and has been linked to a spike in cases there.