School-based vaccination clinics for kids begin rollout in Toronto, but not all parents on board

Ruth and Philip were among a handful of students from their classes whose parents had given permission on that first day to get the shot during school hours.

“It was easy,” said Ruth. “They just put the needle in and put a Band-Aid. It doesn’t hurt.”

Nearby, as a dozen parents waited for their children, a Star reporter asked if they intended to get their kids vaccinated. Most said no, a few are thinking about it. Many were surprised to learn the school had a clinic, with one woman explaining she hadn’t yet read the information sent home by the school.

On Wednesday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, told reporters “more than three million children have been vaccinated in the United States so far, and … there have been no major signals of concern.”

Vaccinating children, she said, is key to protecting them from infection and the risk of rare complications, such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome, hospitalization or a post-COVID condition. Also, it helps prevent transmission of COVID, particularly to those at risk of developing serious illness.

Adesokun understands the reluctance of some parents, but believes the only way out of this pandemic is through vaccination.

“If I thought it was any risk to my kids I would not do it,” he said. “I understand how (getting vaccinated) is a different decision when it’s your kids. But at this point, almost everybody must know someone who’s had (COVID) … or someone who’s died (of it).”

That’s certainly the case at St. Francis de Sales. The school community was left reeling and heartbroken last November when Ingrid Salt, a child and youth worker at the school, died of COVID after contracting it in the community.

Cressy knows convincing some will be a challenge. That’s why easily accessible school clinics are important – and widely supported. A recent survey by Toronto Public Health of 43,000 parents, showed 66 per cent of respondents were certain or somewhat likely to get their kids vaccinated and that the preferred setting was a doctor’s office or their child’s school.

Community outreach is also key, said Cressy, adding the city is working with 155 community agencies and 410 vaccine ambassadors, who are local trusted leaders, to promote vaccination. There have also been webinars and townhalls for parents to ask questions.

In choosing the 34 neighbourhoods for the first phase of the school clinics, TPH focused on equity and where need was greatest. As part of its data analysis, TPH looked at COVID-19 case rates during the fourth wave, vaccination rates of those 12 to 17 (to gauge vaccine uptake in younger kids), the proportion of racialized individuals, and the percentage of low-income residents and of those living in crowded housing.

“I’m not aware of another jurisdiction in North America that has implemented a vaccine equity school-based clinic model on Day One,” said Cressy. “Often, we see people seek to adjust the clinic model — where the pop-up clinics go, where you do the outreach — after the disparities have been shown. … That equity analysis is what I think will allow us to hit the ground running to ensure we’re protecting the most vulnerable as quickly as possible.”

