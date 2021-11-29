Canadian Natural Resources shares lift with rising prices for natural gas, while Couche-Tard shares fall along with profits. Here are the past week’s corporate winners and losers.

Winners

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) +5.0%

Natural gas prices increased throughout the week from $4.79 on Monday to $5.07 on Thursday. Consequently, shares of natural gas company Canadian Natural increased more than 10 per cent by end of day Thursday, before the discovery of the new variant on Friday pushed it down more than five per cent. In its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported revenues less royalties of $7.7 billion, up from $4.5 billion the prior year. The strong top line trickled down and the company finished the quarter with a net profit of $2.2 billion, up from $408 million in 2020, despite the company paying more than half a billion dollars in taxes.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) +3.0%

Goodfood is an online grocery, home meal and meal kit delivery service. The company’s share price recovered throughout the week after tumbling the prior week in response to its fiscal 2021 results, released Nov. 17. In the results, the company reported revenues of $379 million from $285 million the prior year. Despite the gain in revenues, its net loss increased to $32 million, from $5 million in 2020, driven by a $51-million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. Shares of Goodfood closed almost three per cent higher by the end of the week.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (CMMC.TO) +0.8%

Copper Mountain primarily mines copper, gold and silver in Canada with a couple of projects in Australia. The company released its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov. 1, with revenues up to $137 million, from $95 million the prior year. Despite the boost in the top line, the company reported net income of $26 million, down from $33 million in 2020 driven by an $8-million foreign exchange loss, compared to a $7-million gain the previous year. The price of copper increased from $4.40 on Monday to $4.47 on Thursday, which helped push up Copper Mountain’s share price almost four per cent by Thursday end of day, before news of the new COVID variant pushed it down five per cent on Friday.

Losers

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B.TO) -8.7%

Couche-Tard released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Tuesday with revenues surging to $14.2 billion (U.S.), from $10.7 billion the prior year, driven by an increase in fuel revenues from the United States. The company reported a net profit of $695 million for the quarter, down from $757 million in 2020 driven by a $3.4-billion increase in cost of goods sold. Shares of Couche-Tard closed almost six per cent lower by end of day Thursday, suggesting that investors expected more. Its share price decreased another three per cent on Friday due to pandemic fears.