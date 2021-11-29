‘We’re on the brink of collapse’: What 8 Ontario nurses have to say on the state of a profession in crisis

Ontario hospitals are facing the grim reality of a nursing shortage.

Conditions of being overworked and experiencing burnout predate COVID-19, but the pandemic has only exacerbated these issues. Furthermore Bill 124, introduced in 2019, disincentivizes nurses by limiting wage increases. Many nurses have said repealing the bill would go a long way in retaining nurses. Others say removing barriers for internationally educated nurses would help fill in gaps.

