Ontario preparing ‘enhanced strategy’ to fight COVID-19’s Omicron variant

In the legislature’s daily question period, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the federal government may have to add other countries to the list of those for which travel to Canada has been suspended. It now includes South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

“We are continuing to ask the federal government to make sure everyone is tested regardless of where they come from,” Elliott said.

Moore encouraged Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t had a first or second jab, and for those who are eligible to get booster shots. Boosters are now available to people with certain immune-compromised conditions and to anyone over 70, or anyone who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, providing their last shot was at least 168 days ago.

More information about booster shot eligibility could come within days in the wake of the Omicron variant and rising cases of the dominant Delta variant.

“We will be reviewing options and providing them to government in the next few days and I would anticipate an announcement by the end of this week on an enhanced strategy to best protect Ontarians,” said Moore.

Since children aged five to 11 became eligible for shots of the Pfizer vaccine last week, almost 68,000 have been given first doses — a rate of 6.4 per cent. About one million children in that age group are eligible.

Moore stressed Ontario has plenty of hospital capacity to deal with COVID-19 cases requiring a higher level of medical care.

The Novavax vaccine is expected to be approved for use in Canada in the coming weeks, and is a different formulation that could appeal to people who are reluctant to take the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, Moore said.

He noted that new treatments such as COVID-19 antivirals are also in the pipeline and could ease any strain on the health-care system.

