Top Toronto doc wants small drug possession OKed

She is recommending the city make the request by the end of the year.

Her report says there were 531 opioid toxicity deaths in 2020, which is an 81-per-cent increase from 2019.

The city, like the rest of the province, is in the midst of a worsening deadly opioid crisis, which has been exacerbated significantly during the pandemic.

Paramedics responded to 5,776 suspected opioid overdose calls over a one-year period between Nov. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2021, a 61-per-cent increase in the same time frame the year before.

There have been 351 deaths, according to paramedic data in that time frame, up 53 per cent from the same period the year prior.

De Villa said the increase is due to multiple factors, including the "toxic nature of the unregulated drug supply, as well as pandemic-related service reductions and physical distancing requirements."

Vancouver has made the same request to Health Canada, de Villa noted.

Ontario's Big City Mayors have also urged the move in recent months.

Jeff Lehman, the mayor of Barrie, Ont., and the chair of the mayors group, said the province and the federal government have to treat the problem as a public health one, not a criminal matter.

"We've got a federal government that sounds like they're interested," Lehman said.

"It may be a little tougher to convince the Ontario government because I think so far they've had a little bit more of an enforcement and less of a public health approach. And we're going to need to push there to get them to change that."

He said they can't really decriminalize drugs without also offering more treatment capacity.

"We could make the situation worse, so that's where that's where the province really comes in," Lehman said.

He said the time has come to work on the opioid epidemic, especially given how familiar Ontarians have become with the importance of public health.

"We have another epidemic in a way, but it's not spread by a virus," Lehman said.

"It's spread by drug use, but it's an epidemic that's taking almost as many lives and, just like COVID, we need to take a public health approach and maybe that's why I hear more understanding and support for this approach generally."

Neither the federal nor the provincial government responded immediately to a request for comment.

The city's board of health is set to consider the report on Dec. 6.

