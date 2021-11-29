Ontario reports highest number of COVID patients in ICU since mid-October

Ontario is reporting another 788 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. Of the three, one of the deaths occurred more than one month ago and was added to the cumulative count due to a data cleanup, according to the province’s latest report released Monday morning.

Ontario has administered 22,442 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,950,908 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,696,852 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 89.7 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 78.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 11,254,056 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 86.3 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 75.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.