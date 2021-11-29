Travel industry bracing for trouble amid Omicron

TORONTO — Canada's travel industry is bracing for an rise in customer concerns after the identification of a new COVID-19 variant.

Travel agents and industry associations say customers are starting to ask about cancellation policies after the Omicron variant was detected in southern Africa on Friday and confirmed in Canada, with two cases found in Ottawa on Sunday.

Kristin Hoogendoorn of KMH Travels in Mississauga, Ont. says her clients aren't scrambling to cancel vacations yet, but a few have asked about money-back policies.

With little known about the new variant and how vaccines will fare against it, Hoogendoorn worries people will panic and cancel their travel plans, even if public health advice around vacations doesn't change.