Wave of bank dividend increases expected

TORONTO — Canada's big banks are expected to roll out significant dividend increases amid quarterly earnings releases this week, but analysts say they'll also be keeping a close eye on loan growth, cost inflation, and any insights on the pace of the recovery.

The results are the first since early November when Canada's banking regulator lifted restrictions on raising dividend payouts and share buybacks that were imposed as a cautionary measure at the start of the pandemic.

Thanks in part to government programs supporting the economy, banks have performed well despite COVID-19 and are now sitting on cash reserves far in excess of the minimum requirements.

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine said he is anticipating a "dividend growth tsunami ahead" after seeing how quickly life insurance companies responded to the lifting of the payout restrictions they were also under.

Dechaine said he originally expected dividends would increase over more than one quarter, but that has now changed. "Given what we saw from the Canadian lifecos recently, we believe the timeline is much shorter," he said in a note.

He expects the dividend increase to average 20 per cent, ranging as high as 34 per cent for National Bank and a low of 10 per cent for Scotiabank.

CIBC analyst Paul Holden said in a note that he expects the average increase to be 17 per cent, ranging between a five and 25 per cent, but notes the potential upside if the numbers are bigger than expected. He said share buybacks could increase between one and four per cent.

Costs are another area going up at the banks, and something Holden said could feature prominently in discussions.

"We expect cost inflation to be a major topic of conversation," he said in a note. "Following guidance provided by the U.S. banks, we expect labour costs to increase over the next year while investments in digital platforms and technology more broadly continue to grow."

Dechaine noted that the Big Six banks have already reported expense growth of four per cent so far this year, and that higher investment spending and wage inflation could create a hit to their outlooks.