Thousands of Canadians died because COVID-19 delayed surgeries, doctors say

OTTAWA—Canada’s doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic took a staggering toll on the health of Canadians, including those who didn’t contract it, with delayed surgeries and procedures costing thousands of lives and continuing to ravage people’s health.

In a new report prepared by Deloitte for the Canadian Medical Association, researchers said it would cost at least $1.3 billion to end some of the most dangerous backlogs in key health services by June 2022 and return to pre-pandemic service levels.

The report said in one four-month period alone last year, the number of “excess deaths” in Canada not related to COVID-19 infections was more than 4,000 for the period August to December 2020.

That’s about five per cent greater than the expected mortality rate for a normal year and in line with excess mortality in international jurisdictions as well.

It’s also in line with numbers that Statistics Canada has reported for the first 18 months of the pandemic, from March 2020 to the beginning of July 2021. The agency says there were an estimated 19,501 excess deaths in Canada, or 5.3 per cent more deaths than would be expected if there were no pandemic after accounting for changes in the population, such as aging.

The CMA report is titled “A Struggling System” and is released just as public policy makers and the medical community scrambles to prepare for what could be a fifth wave, driven by an even more transmissible virus variant called Omicron.

“If this variant does end up being more significant, or the impacts on the system are similar to Delta again, or worse, we were in a situation already where there’s no backdrop to the system. It is starting to fail,” said CMA president Dr. Katharine Smart.

In an interview Smart said that throughout the pandemic the system relied on “temporary Band-Aid type solutions (and) this sort of hope that things are just going to fix themselves. Instead, what we have is a system that’s continuing to decline. We’re not really hearing from any level of government an actual plan about how to fix it.”

Smart said “one of the issues is that the system needs more investment. But I think it’s also quite clear that the system itself is broken in many ways, and it needs to be reimagined for modern, the modern times … Otherwise, it’s going to be Canadians who pay the price with their health, and that’s obviously what’s already happening.”

To date, 29,618 Canadians have died of COVID-19 directly. When the pandemic first hit, medical professionals switched to virtual consultations with patients which helped offset a bigger toll.