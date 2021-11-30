‘Just trying to keep people alive’: A study examines burnout among people who work with the homeless.

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Toronto, Lorraine Lam’s life as an outreach worker supporting Toronto’s homeless population felt increasingly lonely and distant.

She struggled to meet and connect with her clients due to social-distancing measures. Some were hard to track down because they didn’t have phones. Others were difficult to meet during the winter, as most public spaces were closed. Her inability to help, especially as the colder months approached, left her tired and wary.

As people sheltered at home during lockdown, Lam became hyper-aware of not only the lack of resources and stark inequities facing her clients, but also how different her day-to-day was from people who worked from home, far from the pandemic front lines.

“I’ve been working so much, honestly just trying to keep people alive, just trying to figure out how we can source basic needs for people,” she said. This, at a time when the number of encampments in Toronto dramatically grew due to fear of the virus and limited shelter options. “I’ve pulled lifeless people out of tents because they have died in there.”

Twenty months into the pandemic, Lam and other workers in the sector say their mental health has suffered as they continue to worry about the well-being of their clients. While public spaces have since opened up, the number of people on Toronto’s supportive housing wait list has risen as the city’s affordable housing crisis endures, and the overdose numbers have worsened exponentially. Toronto saw 521 confirmed opioid overdoses in 2020, 78 per cent higher than the year prior.

A new study and policy brief by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, released on Tuesday, is shedding light on the mental health challenges faced by those who work in the homelessness sector — a workforce that is predominantly young and female, with a high number of racialized workers.

The study, led by CAMH researchers Nick Kerman and Sean Kidd, began in November 2020 and surveyed 427 people in Canada who work in homeless services, supportive housing or harm reduction. The results revealed 60 per cent of sector workers are experiencing moderate levels of burnout, and four out of five say their mental health has declined during the pandemic.

One in five say they don’t have paid sick leave or private insurance, while some who do have access to a limited $400 a year for mental health benefits that covers professional counselling or therapy. Almost a third of workers said they faced significant financial problems during the pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, there were more than 6,000 people employed in the sector nationwide as of 2016.

“The picture that we see painted in this research is a sector and staff that are under a tremendous amount of strain,” said Tim Richter, the president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness. “The pandemic has really battered the homeless system and the staff that work there.”

For Kerman, the results are a window into the struggles of an important workforce that is largely overlooked in public discourse on essential workers during the pandemic, and one that has been facing challenges even before COVID-19 due to lack of funding and resources.