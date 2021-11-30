Scotiabank reports Q4 profit up, raises dividend

TORONTO — Scotiabank reported a profit of nearly $2.6 billion in its latest quarter, up from $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year, and raised its quarterly dividend.

The first big Canadian bank to report its fourth-quarter results says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, up from 90 cents. Scotiabank also announced plans to buy back up to 24 million of its shares.

The profit for the quarter amounted to $1.97 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $1.42 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled nearly $7.7 billion, up from $7.5 billion a year ago.