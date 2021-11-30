Canadian workers facing burnout: report

"You're always on, you're always available, you're always checking messages and there seems to be a lack of respect for the weekend," he said.

"I don't think we saw that to the same degree prior to the pandemic."

Ceridian's survey found the top three reasons for burnout among the Canadian respondents was increased workloads, insufficient compensation and mental health challenges.

About 21 per cent said the burnout was causing them to seek a new job with 39 per cent saying they would consider leaving their current employer for the right opportunity.

About 45 per cent who reported looking for new employment said it was because they wanted better compensation, including higher salary and benefits.

Another 38 per cent attributed the hunt for a new job to a lack of growth opportunities.

Those looking for new jobs mostly want to see employers offer "personal care and attention," said Knox.

"People, because of the pandemic, are not only caring for kids, but in some cases, elderly parents, and finding it just way too much," he said.

"So they want to work for a place where they do have that balance."

While he's seen salaries rise and workers demand better compensation during the pandemic, he said many jobseekers are on the lookout for a new employer because they want their time and personal life to be valued and respected.

He said, "Rather than all these kind of perks that we would have seen before, I think people are really looking to be taken care of."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press