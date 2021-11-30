‘I want everybody to know about my dad.’ Why some families want a COVID-19 memorial

“I want everybody to know about my dad,” she continues. “I think if things were done differently, my dad would still be here today.”

Losing someone during the pandemic, to COVID-19, is a completely different experience of death and grief, and that needs to be acknowledged, she says.

Rita Pang, who lost her mother, Anna Ng, thinks a memorial would offer solace to families like her own. “If we don’t remember her, who will?” she asks. But she anticipates some objections — “Why are we spending money on comforting a certain group of people and not the others, right?”

Her mother was admitted to hospital in Toronto but transferred to Peterborough during ICU bed shortages in April. She died in May, on her 40th wedding anniversary.

“We always thought it was really funny how my dad was terrible with dates,” Pang says. “She was always really pissed off about how he didn’t remember their wedding anniversary.

“It’s almost like he’ll never forget from now on.”

Pang says a memorial needs to be educational. She studied the history of medicine at university and knows that the reaction to pandemics has remained the same: misunderstanding, pseudo-science, people who relax too quickly when the end seems close. Pang thinks a memorial could help keep people on guard in the future. She follows the COVID numbers closely and worries people are no longer taking this seriously.

“What kind of follow-up would there be to make sure people remember the lessons learned?” she asks.

Since Rob Chorley died, about 300 people have been in touch with his family to say how much he meant to them. The circle of grief is wide and deep, and across the province, there are thousands more. Chorley’s wife, Annmarie, would like to see a monument reflect that, and all of the hugs that were missed during their time.

“We need to commemorate so that our children learn,” she says. “It’s sad to say, but in death there are many lessons to be learned and our family is learning them every single day. And it’s heartbreaking.”

