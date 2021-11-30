OHL's Wolves suspend operations due to COVID-19

SUDBURY, Ont. — The Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves have suspended all team activities after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension affects three of the Wolves' upcoming OHL games: Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday versus Barrie and Saturday at Barrie.

The OHL said in a statement that the status of Sudbury's games after Saturday are subject to further review.

The league said all affected players are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.