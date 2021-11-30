COVID-19 outbreaks declared at four Toronto schools

Toronto Public Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four schools on Tuesday after identifying two or more confirmed cases at each school.

The schools are Eitz Chaim School (Viewmount branch), Holy Rosary Catholic School, Dorset Park Public School and Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School.

TPH said that all four schools remain open to in-person learning. Public health staff are working with the schools to notify contacts and ask them to isolate.

Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School currently has five active cases among students as of Tuesday, according to the Toronto District School Board’s COVID-19 dashboard.