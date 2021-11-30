Ontario hospitals lack capacity for surges of critically ill patients, report says

With COVID-19 cases climbing in Ontario, and ICU cases starting to tick up, a new report warns the province’s critical care system is more strained than in previous pandemic waves and does not have the capacity to cope with surges of critically ill patients.

The report, released Tuesday by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, points to ongoing stressors faced by intensive care units, including staffing shortages and burnout among health-care workers, that have intensified during the pandemic.

It also states that hospitals, racing to catch up with pandemic-related surgical and diagnostic backlogs, are less able to redeploy resources and health-care workers to ICUs — a key strategy used by hospitals in the third wave to care for unprecedented numbers of severely ill COVID patients.

The report’s authors are calling for public health measures to continue through the winter to help curb the spread of COVID cases, cautioning the hospital system may not be able to surge up as it did in previous waves.

“This is not the time to relax public health measures,” said Dr. Kali Barrett, a critical care physician at Toronto’s University Health Network and lead author of the new science table report. “Knowing the system is a little bit more fragile right now means that we need to be more careful, methodical and proactive as we proceed in the coming weeks.”

During the third wave, some Ontario hospitals — particularly those in Toronto, Peel and York Region — came close to being overwhelmed with COVID patients. The report outlines how extraordinary measures, including mass transfers of patients, postponing scheduled surgeries and redeploying hospital staff, allowed the province to expand ICU capacity to meet demand.

Between Jan. 5, 2021, and July 4, the province’s Critical Care COVID-19 Command Table co-ordinated the transfer of 976 ICU patients. In May, the number of adult ICU patients on a ventilator “was 180 per cent of the pre-pandemic historic average,” the report states.

“We were able to accommodate an unprecedented number of patients who needed invasive mechanical ventilation and who were incredibly ill,” said Barrett, a former assistant scientific director of Ontario’s Science Advisory Table. (Barrett resigned from her position earlier this year to focus on her academic work.)

But now in the fourth wave, staffing shortages and burnout among health-care workers means the province’s critical care system has less ability to respond to any new patient surges, she said.

According to the report, the average nursing vacancy rate in adult ICUs climbed from 5.8 per cent in 2017-18 to nine per cent between January and August 2020 — an increase that does not account for the addition of newly funded critical care beds in the pandemic. And while more recent staffing data isn’t yet available, Barrett said anecdotal reports from medical leads in ICUs suggest the crisis has worsened.