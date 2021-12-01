LONDON — Police in London, Ont., are investigating after they say a vehicle hit pedestrians and other vehicles in the city.
The London Police Service says in a release that multiple pedestrians were transported to hospital Tuesday night with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor.
Investigators say there is nothing to immediately indicate that it was an intentional act. In a tweet, London police Chief Steve Williams asked people to avoid speculating about the nature of the collision, and to let officers do their jobs.
"Our thoughts are (with) those injured & impacted," the post reads, going on to thank first responders.
Police say emergency crews responded to reports of a serious collision at 6:45 p.m. involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians west of Wonderland Road on Riverside Drive.
Officers say everyone involved remained on the scene.
Police declined to release details on how many people were hurt, whether they have the driver of the vehicle in custody or what caused the crash. An update is expected Wednesday morning.
Police also said Wednesday that all roads in the area of the crash have now reopened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
