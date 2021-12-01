London police investigate serious collision

LONDON — Police in London, Ont., are investigating after they say a vehicle hit pedestrians and other vehicles in the city.

The London Police Service says in a release that multiple pedestrians were transported to hospital Tuesday night with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor.

Investigators say there is nothing to immediately indicate that it was an intentional act. In a tweet, London police Chief Steve Williams asked people to avoid speculating about the nature of the collision, and to let officers do their jobs.

"Our thoughts are (with) those injured & impacted," the post reads, going on to thank first responders.