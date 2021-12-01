No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 12:59 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot.

That means the grand prize for the next draw on Dec. 3 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

By The Canadian Press

