Close to 1,000 unvaccinated TDSB staff work with students while awaiting vaccine exemption rulings

Staff whose medical or faith-based exemption requests are not approved have 45 days to get vaccinated or be put on non-disciplinary administrative leave.

Anna Dewar Gully, who has two children, aged 10 and six, enrolled in a TDSB school, said the exemptions are “an important part of the story.” But she added there are other holes in the board’s vaccine procedure.

She believes the real problem is that it lacks teeth, clear reporting mechanisms and ways to follow up with unvaccinated staff.

“I feel like parents were led to believe that their children would be in classrooms with vaccinated adults,” she said. Instead, what’s in place “is not actually robust enough to protect vulnerable children.”

Both of her kids spent time in quarantine after a positive COVID case in their school — and in one case, this was due to an unvaccinated adult. But Dewar Gully was unable to get answers about who the person was or in what area of the school they worked, with the administration citing privacy concerns.

“Both colleagues, staff members and students have no idea who those folks are,” she said. “Wouldn’t you want to know what classrooms the teacher who’s unvaccinated was in?”

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, has said the rate of legitimate medical exemptions granted in the province should be between one and five in 100,000, or 0.005 per cent at the high end, based on the true incidence of rare adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Medical exemptions require a letter from a doctor or nurse practitioner. To date, the TDSB has approved four requests for medical exemptions. If that were the final tally out of the whole staff, the rate would stand at 0.009 per cent.

The board has granted zero faith-based requests.

In October, the Star found employees at 45 of the province’s largest school boards have presented medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine at a rate 42 times higher on average than the exemption rate Moore said would be expected in the general population.

Dr. Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, noted that legitimate medical exemptions are restricted mainly to severe allergic reactions or a history of inflammation of the heart or its outer lining.

“So when you have 1,000 people wanting these exemptions, how many of those are actually acceptable from Ontario’s perspective? Probably not a lot,” she said. “In the meantime, if these people are coming to work and they don’t have a real exemption or if (the board hasn’t) figured out if these are exemptions, it puts people at risk.”

Banerji said she wouldn’t be surprised if vaccination became mandatory for teachers across Ontario in the near future, especially as cases continue to rise and with the emergence of the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant. And she said with kids age five to 11 having just become eligible to receive the shot, it will take a while before they are fully protected.

In Toronto, about 10 per cent of children five to 11 have received their first dose since the appointments opened last week.

On Tuesday, the number of outbreaks in Ontario elementary schools reached 182, a high since the start of the school year.

Furness questioned what is taking the TDSB so long to review these requests, and said the board should try to move these people to online learning, or at least out of elementary schools.

The rate at which TDSB staff are trying to get exemptions, about 2.6 per cent of the total, is “many orders of magnitude higher than it ought to be,” he said.

“I don’t know what the end game is for people seeking this,” Furness said. “But they’re putting children in a dangerous position for their own conviction and I’m incredibly unimpressed.”

