5:15 a.m. Britain says it will offer all adults a booster dose of vaccine within two months to bolster the nation’s immunity as the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads.

New measures to combat variant came into force in England on Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. All travellers returning to the U.K. must also take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

So far 22 cases of the Omicron variant have so far been identified across the U.K, and the number is expected to rise.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the aim is to give everyone 18 and up a third vaccine dose by the end of January.

The reintroduction of mandatory face masks brings England closer in line with the rest of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — which had kept some restrictions in place after England lifted all mandatory measures in the summer.

5:10 a.m. Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.

The two pandemic topics are among 18 value-for-money audits that will be part of this year's report.

Other health topics that the auditor general has looked at are outpatient surgeries, assisted living services, and CorHealth Ontario, which reports on the performance of cardiac, stroke and vascular services.

There will also be audits of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation and the Ontario Securities Commission.

5 a.m. Canada is ramping up its defences against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 with new test and quarantine requirements for incoming air travellers from all countries except the United States.

It is also banning foreign nationals who have been to an additional three African countries from travelling to Canada, just days after banning travel from seven other countries in an attempt to contain the new variant of the deadly coronavirus.

With the variant already present in Canada, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Tuesday that Ottawa will require most air travellers — regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 — to take government-provided molecular tests upon arrival at Canadian airports from abroad. That is on top of the existing requirement to be tested and receive a negative result within 72 hours before flying to Canada, Duclos said.

Read more from the Star’s Tonda MacCharles and Alex Ballingall.

4:45 a.m. Japan has asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December as the country further tightens its border controls against a new coronavirus variant, the transportation ministry said Wednesday.

It said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing concern over the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights may be cancelled if there are insufficient passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia.

The move comes as Japan confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant in a person who arrived from Peru, one day after it reported its first case in a Namibian diplomat.

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the new variant. The ban tentatively extends through the end of the year. The government is also requiring Japanese citizens arriving in the country to quarantine for up to 14 days.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the Omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

4:40 a.m. More than 200 Toronto police employees are officially off the job after they failed to get their COVID-19 shots or refused to provide their vaccination status by deadline — a number representing less than three per cent of the total workforce.

Effective immediately, 117 uniformed police officers and 88 civilian employees have been placed on an “indefinite unpaid absence,” either because they did not get fully vaccinated by the Nov. 30 deadline, or failed to disclose their status, Toronto police said Tuesday. Either way, these employees “rendered themselves unable to perform their duties,” a police statement said.

Announced in October, the force’s decision to take unvaccinated officers off the streets has been hailed by public health experts, who have said police must be vaccinated in part because citizens often can’t just walk away from interactions with officers.

Read more from the Star’s Wendy Gillis.

4:30 a.m. A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

The group’s recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug’s modest benefits and potential safety issues. Experts backing the treatment stressed it should not be used by pregnant women and called on FDA to recommend extra precautions, including pregnancy tests for women before using the drug.

The group’s vote specifically backed the drug for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who face the greatest risks, including those with conditions like obesity, asthma and old age.

Read more from The Associated Press.

4:15 a.m. Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it detected its first case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency said the case came from a citizen coming from what it described as a “North African country.”

The report said the infected individual and his close contacts had been quarantined.

The case marks the first-known instance of omicron being detected among Gulf Arab nations.

4:05 a.m. Nigeria has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a sample it collected in October, weeks before South Africa alerted the world about the variant last week, the country’s national public health institute said Wednesday.

It is the first West African country that has recorded the Omicron variant since scientists in southern Africa detected and reported it and adds to a list of nearly 20 countries where the variant has been recorded, triggering travel bans across the world.

Genomic sequencing of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria identified two cases of the Omicron variant among travelers from South Africa, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in a statement issued by its director-general.