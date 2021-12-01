You’re on our land, 6 First Nations say, as they put J.D. Irving, other big companies on notice

News 09:45 AM by Steve McKinley Torstar Network

First Nations that are fighting a court battle to assert their claim to two-thirds of New Brunswick’s land have expanded their challenge to some of the biggest corporations in the province.

The six Wolastoqey communities say they want compensation for years of profits those companies have made from the traditional Indigenous territory.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.

You’re on our land, 6 First Nations say, as they put J.D. Irving, other big companies on notice

FROM OUR NETWORK

News 09:45 AM by Steve McKinley Torstar Network

First Nations that are fighting a court battle to assert their claim to two-thirds of New Brunswick’s land have expanded their challenge to some of the biggest corporations in the province.

The six Wolastoqey communities say they want compensation for years of profits those companies have made from the traditional Indigenous territory.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.

You’re on our land, 6 First Nations say, as they put J.D. Irving, other big companies on notice

FROM OUR NETWORK

News 09:45 AM by Steve McKinley Torstar Network

First Nations that are fighting a court battle to assert their claim to two-thirds of New Brunswick’s land have expanded their challenge to some of the biggest corporations in the province.

The six Wolastoqey communities say they want compensation for years of profits those companies have made from the traditional Indigenous territory.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.