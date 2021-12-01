Ontario doctor's murder case adjourned a month

L'ORIGNAL, Ont. — An eastern Ontario doctor facing a murder charge has had his case adjourned until January.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have also said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.