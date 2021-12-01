Ontario using frequent MZOs: auditor

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general says the government is employing a previously little-used land-planning tool to fast-track development and circumvent normal planning processes.

An audit by Bonnie Lysyk's office says the government issued 44 Minister's Zoning Orders between March 2019 and March 2021, when in the past, about one was issued per year.

It found that 17 of the 44 orders were issued to the same seven development groups or companies.

Lysyk says MZOs were originally intended to be issued in special circumstances, but the government is using them as a tool to overcome potential barriers and delays to development.