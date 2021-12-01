Pizza Pizza signs deal to expand into Mexico

TORONTO — Pizza Pizza Ltd. has signed a deal that will see the restaurant chain expand into Mexico next year.

The company says it has signed a master franchise agreement with Guadalajara-based KSG/GrünCorp.

Pizza Pizza chief executive Paul Goddard says KSG/GrünCorp is a long-standing business leader in Mexico, with expertise in restaurants and real estate.

KSG will be responsible for developing and growing the restaurants in Mexico.